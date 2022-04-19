Lawyer Rory Kretnz has been appointed a Supreme Court master in Abbotsford.

Lawyer Rory Kretnz has been appointed a Supreme Court master in Abbotsford.

New Supreme Court master appointed in Abbotsford

Rory Krentz has ‘immense knowledge’ of court rules, says provincial government

A new Supreme Court of B.C. master has been appointed in Abbotsford.

The appointment of Rory Krentz was effective April 8. He now joins a total of 15 Supreme Court masters throughout the province.

Masters preside in civil chambers and registrar hearings, making decisions about pre-trial motions and procedural orders.

Krentz received a bachelor of laws degree from the University of British Columbia in 1982.

His practice includes civil litigation, family law, criminal law, federal Crown prosecutions, real estate transactions and more.

A provincial government press release that that he has an “immense knowledge” of the rules of the court, having been retained by clients to represent them at all levels of court.

ALSO SEE: Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

Krentz also has experience in family law mediation and previously worked with the provincial government on child protection cases.

He remains active in bar association matters, including previously serving as an elected member of the Canadian Bar Association’s B.C. branch.

Masters are selected after lawyers submit applications, which are reviewed by an ad hoc committee made up of B.C.’s deputy attorney general, a justice of the Supreme Court of B.C., a representative of the Law Society of British Columbia and a representative of the Canadian Bar Association’s B.C. branch.

Following consultation with the chief justice, the attorney general makes a recommendation to cabinet, which makes appointments through an order in council.

Supreme Court

Previous story
‘We should be able to manage:’ Provinces experiencing rise in COVID hospitalizations
Next story
Cherry farmers worried by unseasonably cold temperatures in British Columbia

Just Posted

Lawyer Rory Kretnz has been appointed a Supreme Court master in Abbotsford.
New Supreme Court master appointed in Abbotsford

Mayor Henry Braun (centre) was among the guests at the Abbotsford City Prayer Breakfast held last Wednesday (April 13) at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford City Prayer Breakfast honours first responders and others

Barry Neufeld will be running for school board re-election when municipal elections take place Oct. 15, 2022. (Paul Henderson/Black Press Media)
Controversial Chilliwack school trustee will run for re-election

A social media post suggesting there may have been an escaped prisoner from Mission Institution received nearly 90 comments that morning. Facebook photo.
Mission RCMP arrest 2 suspects for allegedly bear macing home owner, stealing truck