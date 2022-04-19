New Supreme Court master appointed in Abbotsford

Rory Krentz has ‘immense knowledge’ of court rules, says provincial government

Lawyer Rory Kretnz has been appointed a Supreme Court master in Abbotsford.

A new Supreme Court of B.C. master has been appointed in Abbotsford.

The appointment of Rory Krentz was effective April 8. He now joins a total of 15 Supreme Court masters throughout the province.

Masters preside in civil chambers and registrar hearings, making decisions about pre-trial motions and procedural orders.

Krentz received a bachelor of laws degree from the University of British Columbia in 1982.

His practice includes civil litigation, family law, criminal law, federal Crown prosecutions, real estate transactions and more.

A provincial government press release that that he has an “immense knowledge” of the rules of the court, having been retained by clients to represent them at all levels of court.

Krentz also has experience in family law mediation and previously worked with the provincial government on child protection cases.

He remains active in bar association matters, including previously serving as an elected member of the Canadian Bar Association’s B.C. branch.

Masters are selected after lawyers submit applications, which are reviewed by an ad hoc committee made up of B.C.’s deputy attorney general, a justice of the Supreme Court of B.C., a representative of the Law Society of British Columbia and a representative of the Canadian Bar Association’s B.C. branch.

Following consultation with the chief justice, the attorney general makes a recommendation to cabinet, which makes appointments through an order in council.

