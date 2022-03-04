New roofs at library and rec centre in Abbotsford will cost more than $875K

Clearbrook Library and Matsqui Rec Centre are getting roofs replaced

News roofs at Clearbrook Library and Matsqui Recreation Centre (MRC) will cost a total of more than $875,000.

The two items were given the go-head Monday (Feb. 28) by Abbotsford council, with the funding covered in the city’s 2022-26 capital plan.

The city considered four proposals for the library roof, and the contract was awarded to the least expensive – Transwest Roofing Ltd. for $378,099. The highest proposal was almost $512,000.

The previously approved budget for the library roof was $398,000.

Two proposals were reviewed for the MRC roof replacement. The approved proponent was Langley Roofing Co. Ltd. at a cost of $498,500. The other proposal was almost $741,000.

The previously approved budget for the MRC roof was $845,000.

A report to council said the proposals were considered by three evaluators from the civic facilities department and one from parks, recreation and culture.

The city has been monitoring and tracking the condition of its buildings since 2016.

A staff reports says technical assessments of Clearbrook Library and MRC in 2018 found that both roofs were “approaching the end of their service lives” and full replacement would be needed within the next few years.

The MRC pool roof is about 30 years old, and the library roof is 27 years old, according to the report.

A further assessment in 2019 found that the roofs “were not candidates for restoration and that the only renewal option for these roofs was full replacement,” the staff report states.

Detailed designs for the roof replacements was completed in 2021, and the request for proposals was issued in November of last year.

The MRC project includes the low-sloped sections over the pool and ice plant, and excludes the weight room and ice arena.

The library project includes the low-sloped roof sections and excludes the central metal barrel section.

