Peter Slade of the Abbotsford Royal Legion addresses the crowd gathered at the dedication of the new replacement plaques on the Abbotsford Legion Cenotaph. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

New replacement plaques dedicated on Abbotsford Legion Cenotaph

Project corrected spelling mistakes, made key updates and added ranks for all names

It’s been over five years in the making, but the new replacement plaques on the Abbotsford Legion Cenotaph were unveiled to the public and officially dedicated on Wednesday (June 15) afternoon.

The new plaques have been mounted on the ALC, which is located in Thunderbird Square on Veterans Way.

The project involved the replacement of four plaques to honour Abbotsford citizens who lost their lives in conflicts. Those honoured include: Abbotsford residents who died in First World War, Second World War (including those who died while in training in Abbotsford) and the fallen soldier from Afghanistan.

The idea for the replacement began back in 2016, as those associated with the cenotaph wanted to correct spelling mistakes, update those included due to new research and also include ranks to each name added.

Vice-president of the Abbotsford Royal Canadian Legion Peter Slade thanked all those involved for their support with the project, which included research, fundraising and other volunteer duties. It was also announced that the Abbotsford city council recently designated the cenotaph as a City of Abbotsford heritage site.

Coun. Sandy Blue and Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman were in attendance, along with over a dozen others, at the dedication.

The new replacement plaques on the front of the cenotaph. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The new replacement plaques on the back of the cenotaph. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Attendees gather to witness the dedication of the new replacement plaques at the Abbotsford cenotaph. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

