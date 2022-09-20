New exhibitions launching on Friday at The Reach in Abbotsford

The works of Catherine Blackburn and two other artists launches on Friday at The Reach. (Submitted)

The Reach Gallery Museum is set to open three new exhibitions that consider concepts like influence, adaptation, and collaboration through unique artistic practices.

An opening party is scheduled for Friday (Sept. 23) at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome and guests will enjoy light refreshments and a cash bar. Admission is by donation.

New fall exhibitions showcase the work of two contemporary Indigenous artists. Ó:xwest kw’e Shxwelí lá ye Mestiyexw (Giving Spirit to the People) is an exhibition by Speplól Tanya Zilinski that presents a collection of traditional loom-beaded tapestries. Based in Ts’qols (Hope) the artist was taught to bead by Mary Sandoval, an Elder from Chawathil First Nation.

Zilinski combines elements from their lived experience and training in Coast Salish Territory with ancestral influences like Anishinaabe beadwork to express complex narratives based on traditional teachings and oral histories. Zilinski sees the finished works as a connection between past and future: each piece is inspired by a vision the artist receives from their ancestors and is intended as an heirloom for future descendants.

The nationally touring exhibition Catherine Blackburn: New Age Warriors similarly strikes a balance between traditional beadwork with contemporary design. Blackburn’s futuristic warrior garments and language medallions made from plastic Perler beads are a celebration of the strength, resilience, and ingenuity of her ancestors and the women in her life.

Born in Patuanak, Sask., Catherine Blackburn is of Dene and European ancestry and a member of the English River First Nation. The exhibition is curated by Jesse Campbell, organized by the Mann Art Gallery, and circulated by the Dunlop Art Gallery in Regina.

becoming|un|becoming: the art of Leah Decter features works by the artist spanning nearly 20 years, including some that are being exhibited for the first time. Decter’s artistic practice is dedicated to the critique of settler colonial entitlement, and she frequently models strategies for decolonizing through collaborative engagement. Throughout her career, Decter has prioritized meaningful, mutually supportive collaboration with Indigenous partners, and this new exhibition is the result of long-term collaboration between the artist and the two guest curators, Carla Taunton and Rachelle Dickenson.

For more visit, thereach.ca.

