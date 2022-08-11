A new Dollarama location is set to open at West Oaks Mall. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

New Dollarama opening soon in Abbotsford

Fifth location opening at former Pier 1 Imports stand alone store at West Oaks Mall

A brand new Dollarama location is coming soon to Abbotsford.

Signage on the former Pier 1 Imports standalone location at West Oaks Mall on South Fraser Way indicates Dollarama is hiring for team leaders, assistant team leaders and associates for the new store.

Those interested in applying are asked to bring a resume and identification to the new location at 32720 South Fraser Way on Friday (Aug. 12) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Saturday (Aug. 13) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Abbotsford currently has four Dollarama locations, including two others located on South Fraser Way. There is also a location on Marshall Road and one on Essendene Avenue.

The Canadian chain was founded in 1992 and is regarded as Canada’s largest discount retailer with over 1,400 stores across the country. There are over 100 locations in British Columbia. Mission currently has two locations, Langley has three and Chilliwack has one fewer than Abbotsford at four.

Abbotsford is also home to two Dollar Tree locations and one Dollar Plus General Store.

