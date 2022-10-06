The new Nordel Way crossing over Highway 91 opens to traffic on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Province of British Columbia/Flickr photo)

New crossing at Nordel Way and Highway 91 opens Friday

Crossing is last interchange being built as part of Highway 91/17 and Deltaport Way Upgrade Project

A new crossing over Highway 91 at Nordel Way will open to traffic on Friday, Oct. 7.

The crossing, which is the final interchange being built as part of the $260-million Highway 91/17 and Deltaport Way Upgrade Project, includes upgraded ramps to and from Delta that will help reduce congestion and improve travel time for commercial and regular traffic, according to Transportation Ministry press release.

“The project was designed to improve road safety and support growing economic and trade development south of the Fraser River,” the release states.

There will be traffic pattern changes in the area, and drivers are advised to follow the new signs, including overhead guide signs, to help them navigate the area.

Eastbound drivers can expect to use the new bridge structure at the interchange when heading toward Nordel Way east, and to use the new loop ramp to access Highway 91 northbound and the Alex Fraser Bridge when driving east on Nordel Way.

Northbound drivers can expect a new signalized intersection at the top of the Highway 91 northbound off-ramp for traffic turning left for Nordel Way west and Highway 91C westbound. They will no longer use the existing Highway 91 northbound off-ramp for Highway 91C westbound and Nordel Way west as the ramp will be closed, and instead will take Exit 8 and follow the signs when driving on Highway 91 toward Nordel Way west.

Westbound drivers can expect a signalized intersection affecting westbound traffic on Nordel Way accessing Highway 91 southbound, as well as traffic for Nordel Way east.

The ministry says the Highway 91/17 Upgrade Project is on track to be substantially complete this fall.


