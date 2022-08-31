Katherine Cyr is running for a position on the Abbotsford board of education. (Submitted)

Katherine Cyr is running for a position on the Abbotsford board of education. (Submitted)

New candidate in the mix for Abbotsford school trustee election

Katherine Cyr is a mom, part-time student and volunteer

The field of trustee candidates is growing this week, including some newcomers to the fray.

Katherine Cyr announced her intention to run for a seat on the Abbotsford board of education, and brings her life experiences to the table.

Cyr grew up in Abbotsford, and said in her press release that she is a parent of two neurodiverse children — one who is currently in school and one who has recently graduated.

She has worked as a volunteer at her children’s schools over the years, being involved in the parent advisory council as president and treasurer, and helping with special events with an emphasis on fundraising.

She is also an employee of the district, as a noon-hour supervisor. It’s a role she’s held for almost seven years.

“I have had the honour of watching some of our children grow into themselves,” she said. “I’ve laughed with them, and I’ve cried with them, and those experiences motivated me to become a member of ARJAA (Abbotsford Restorative Justice and Advocacy Association) because I value ensuring that our children are treated with compassion and fairness.”

Cyr is also a part-time student at the University of the Fraser Valley, working towards a bachelor of arts diploma.

”The experiences our children have in our school system are fundamental in creating confident, thriving members of our community,” she said. “It is important that they are appropriately supported and encouraged by their families, school faculty, and a school board that continues to use its financial resources to the utmost benefit of our children.”

She said she hopes to expand on the current board’s progress, “by actively working on addressing the need for increased learning support regarding the wide variety of learning styles that are present in schools, also the mental health struggles our children face, so that none of our children become marginalized.”

“Additionally, I want to work at resolving our school capacity challenges and the need for renovations and replacements of some of our existing structures.”

READ MORE: Long-time Abbotsford councillor Patricia Ross to seek re-election

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Election 2022Local News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Landmark agreement to protect 45 sacred sites across Stó:lō territory a first for B.C.

Just Posted

Katherine Cyr is running for a position on the Abbotsford board of education. (Submitted)
New candidate in the mix for Abbotsford school trustee election

Sonny McHalsie, a Stó:lō historian, with Bad Rock (Xéylxelamós) behind him, a sacred transformation site on the Fraser River, also known as Lady Franklin Rock, near Yale. Recently 45 sacred sites of the Stó:lō have gained legal protection. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Landmark agreement to protect 45 sacred sites across Stó:lō territory a first for B.C.

The Fraser Valley Comic and Collectible Show returns on Sunday, Sept. 11. (Instagram photo)
Fraser Valley Comic and Collectible Show returns on Sept. 11

The Parkinson SuperWalk takes place in Abbotsford on Sept. 10. (Black Press Media file photo)
Abbotsford participates in Parkinson SuperWalk

Pop-up banner image