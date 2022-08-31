New candidate in the mix for Abbotsford school trustee election

Katherine Cyr is running for a position on the Abbotsford board of education. (Submitted)

The field of trustee candidates is growing this week, including some newcomers to the fray.

Katherine Cyr announced her intention to run for a seat on the Abbotsford board of education, and brings her life experiences to the table.

Cyr grew up in Abbotsford, and said in her press release that she is a parent of two neurodiverse children — one who is currently in school and one who has recently graduated.

She has worked as a volunteer at her children’s schools over the years, being involved in the parent advisory council as president and treasurer, and helping with special events with an emphasis on fundraising.

She is also an employee of the district, as a noon-hour supervisor. It’s a role she’s held for almost seven years.

“I have had the honour of watching some of our children grow into themselves,” she said. “I’ve laughed with them, and I’ve cried with them, and those experiences motivated me to become a member of ARJAA (Abbotsford Restorative Justice and Advocacy Association) because I value ensuring that our children are treated with compassion and fairness.”

Cyr is also a part-time student at the University of the Fraser Valley, working towards a bachelor of arts diploma.

”The experiences our children have in our school system are fundamental in creating confident, thriving members of our community,” she said. “It is important that they are appropriately supported and encouraged by their families, school faculty, and a school board that continues to use its financial resources to the utmost benefit of our children.”

She said she hopes to expand on the current board’s progress, “by actively working on addressing the need for increased learning support regarding the wide variety of learning styles that are present in schools, also the mental health struggles our children face, so that none of our children become marginalized.”

“Additionally, I want to work at resolving our school capacity challenges and the need for renovations and replacements of some of our existing structures.”

