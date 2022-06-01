New air quality awareness signage installed at park in Abbotsford

Signs teach visitors about air quality monitoring, some of which takes place right at Mill Lake Park

Patricia Ross (left), vice chair of the Fraser Valley Regional District Board, views the new air quality signage at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford with a local family. (FVRD photo)

New signage recently installed at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford is designed to raise awareness of air quality in the Fraser Valley with children and families.

The popular park in Central Abbotsford is also home to one of six air quality monitoring stations in the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD). These stations are part of a larger network of air quality monitoring stations located between Hope and Horseshoe Bay.

Two large educational signs now decorating the station located near the Mill Lake playground aim to improve public understanding of air quality and its importance to health, safety, and the environment.

The Mill Lake Park air quality monitoring station monitors a variety of air pollutants, including fine particulate matter, ground-level ozone, and nitrogen oxides. It also helps to calculate the Air Quality Health Index, a tool designed to communicate health messaging on air quality.

The colourful signs on the sides of the station were designed with both children and adults in mind, the FVRD says in a press release about the signage.

The sign closest to the playground uses illustrations based on Mill Lake landmarks to demonstrate why air quality is important and how residents can help to reduce their negative impacts on air quality. The second sign on the parking lot side of the building provides more detailed and technical information about air quality in the region.

Both signs feature QR codes that link to the FVRD website with additional information on local air quality, including real-time information about the air quality being measured by stations in the Lower Mainland, including the one in Mill Lake Park.

“A central objective of the FVRD’s air quality program is to continuously improve air quality in the region,” says Patricia Ross, vice-chair of the board of the FVRD. “The new signs at Mill Lake Park help explain why air quality is such a critical issue within the region and what residents can do to help out.”

The FVRD works to improve air quality through research, monitoring, improvement initiatives, and public education. The FVRD recently released its Air Quality Management Plan which describes the health of the airshed and the many actions proposed to protect air quality within the region.

To learn more about this initiative visit fvrd.ca/airquality.

