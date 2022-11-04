New Abbotsford school board trustees to be inaugurated Nov. 15

New board comprises four incumbents and three newcomers

Irene Kelleher Totí:ltawtxw Elementary School on Eagle Mountain in Abbotsford is the city’s newest school. The new Abbotsford board of education will be inaugurated at a special meeting there on the evening of Nov. 15. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s new school board trustees will be sworn in at a special meeting on Nov. 15.

The event will be held at Irene Kelleher Totí:ltawtxw elementary school and is open to the public.

The Abbotsford Board of Education includes incumbents Preet Rai, Korky Neufeld, Shirley Wilson and Stan Petersen, as well as newcomers Rupi Kanda-Rajwan, Mike Rauch and Jared White.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

The first official meeting of the new school board will be held the following week, on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. in the board office at 2790 Tims Street. Board meetings are also posted to the school district’s YouTube channel for those who cannot attend in person.

READ MORE: Inclusion and Indigenous culture featured throughout Abbotsford’s newest school

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Abby Schoolsmunicipal politics