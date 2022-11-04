Irene Kelleher Totí:ltawtxw Elementary School on Eagle Mountain in Abbotsford is the city’s newest school. The new Abbotsford board of education will be inaugurated at a special meeting there on the evening of Nov. 15. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

Irene Kelleher Totí:ltawtxw Elementary School on Eagle Mountain in Abbotsford is the city’s newest school. The new Abbotsford board of education will be inaugurated at a special meeting there on the evening of Nov. 15. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

New Abbotsford school board trustees to be inaugurated Nov. 15

New board comprises four incumbents and three newcomers

Abbotsford’s new school board trustees will be sworn in at a special meeting on Nov. 15.

The event will be held at Irene Kelleher Totí:ltawtxw elementary school and is open to the public.

The Abbotsford Board of Education includes incumbents Preet Rai, Korky Neufeld, Shirley Wilson and Stan Petersen, as well as newcomers Rupi Kanda-Rajwan, Mike Rauch and Jared White.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

The first official meeting of the new school board will be held the following week, on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. in the board office at 2790 Tims Street. Board meetings are also posted to the school district’s YouTube channel for those who cannot attend in person.

READ MORE: Inclusion and Indigenous culture featured throughout Abbotsford’s newest school

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Abby Schoolsmunicipal politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘I should have died’: Mission off-roader thanks saviours after crash
Next story
B.C. massage therapist who sexually touched patients handed 15-year ban, hefty fines

Just Posted

Murray Bradshaw was a young man when he chose to enlist in the U.S. armed forces. He found himself in an armoured cavalry unit – a tank unit – in Vietnam. (Murray Bradshaw/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Canadian crosses border to join U.S. military in Vietnam era

Irene Kelleher Totí:ltawtxw Elementary School on Eagle Mountain in Abbotsford is the city’s newest school. The new Abbotsford board of education will be inaugurated at a special meeting there on the evening of Nov. 15. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
New Abbotsford school board trustees to be inaugurated Nov. 15

Highway 97 road conditions Nov. 3 at about 7:50 p.m. (Facebook)
UPDATE: Highway 3 now open, Highway 5A remains closed

Extreme weather shelter spaces are opened in Abbotsford when the forecast is 1 C or lower, or when there is a special weather statement in effect. (Roxanne Hooper/Black Press Media)
Cold snap, heavy rainfall both prompt Abbotsford to open emergency shelter space