The new Abbotsford ACCESS initiative brings together local health and social-service providers, increasing their awareness of resources available in the community for people who need support for issues such as homelessness and mental health. (Image by WOKANDAPIX from Pixabay)

New Abbotsford initiative improves access to health and social services

Program brings together service providers to share information and collaborate

A new initiative from the City of Abbotsford is bringing together local health and social-service providers to share information, create resources and support each other.

Abbotsford ACCESS (Action-oriented Community Collaborative for Equitable Services and Supports) was developed by the city’s housing, homelessness and community development team.

The idea is to increase awareness of resources in the city for both service providers and the community at large.

The initiative grew out of the City’s Homelessness Action Plan, which was adopted by the previous council in June 2022 after hearing from community stakeholders about the need for service providers to come together to strengthen responses to homelessness.

Starting in July 2022, the ACCESS partner group, working groups, and network members have been meeting, creating resource materials and holding events, while finding ways to work together to improve service delivery. The group’s next agency awareness event is April 12 on mental health.

The initiative builds on work already taking place among non-profit organizations, local government, health-care providers, educational institutions, law enforcement and businesses.

ALSO SEE: Mental-health society formed in memory of Abbotsford man who took his life

A city press release states that one of the goals of Abbotsford ACCESS is to increase the knowledge among service groups and providers of the other services available in the community.

“So when a person in need comes looking for help, they can find it, wherever they look first,” the release states.

Small working groups of front-line service providers have been discussing gaps in services and collaborating on projects to address those gaps, including issues such as food equity and distribution; shelter and outreach; and seniors’ resources and supports.

Mayor Ross Siemens said society is in the midst of a mental-health crisis.

“Ensuring that individuals in crisis and who are most vulnerable have the ability to access support when they need it is crucial,” he said.

“By ACCESS enabling the service groups and providers in our city to build partnerships, and share knowledge and resources, it means that when someone in need shows up at their door, they can help them. This is how we’re going to be able to effect change and positively tackle the complex social issues impacting our community.”

Visit abbotsford.ca/abbotsfordaccess for more information.


Abbotsford City HallHomelessnessmental health

