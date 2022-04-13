Neonatal unit in Abbotsford needs some new button-up baby onesies

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation is coordinating a request from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Abbotsford Regional Hospital for baby onesies. (Facebook/ FVHCF)

The smallest of Abbotsford Regional Hospitals need a little help in the pyjama department.

Babies staying in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit there are often too small for the hospital issue clothing. So, the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation is gathering up new onesies to create a supply when needed.

The call is out for simple onesies and sleepers for preemies, newborns and babies 0-3 months. The hospital could also use some for sizes up to 24 months.

They say while they aren’t picky about colours and patterns, they must be button-up style, and they must be new. Zippers are not “user-friendly” for the hospital setting.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the health care foundation, who will coordinate the delivery. Email them at info@fvhcf.ca, call 604 851 4890 or stop by their office in Abbotsford Regional during business hours, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Fraser Valley Health Care foundation raises almost $18K with online auction and raffles

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordBabiesNews