Nearly 30,000 BC Hydro customers in Eastern Fraser Valley still without power

More than 28,500 BC Hydro customers in the Eastern Fraser Valley were still without power when they woke up Saturday morning following a wicked windstorm that tore through the Lower Mainland Friday evening.

Strong winds toppled trees and snapped branches, taking down power lines on Nov. 4.

The first outages began around 8 p.m. and continued throughout the evening knocking out power to more and more people as the evening went on.

By 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, more than 28,500 customers were still without power between Mission and Hope, according to the BC Hydro outages map and website.

To report an outage or to see the status of the outage in your area, go to bchydro.com/power-outages. People can also report outages by calling 1-800-BCHYDRO (1-800-224-9376) or by sending a text to *HYDRO (*49376) on your mobile device.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

