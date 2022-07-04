The Navy Security Team is letting people know they are travelling from Esquimalt to Kelowna July 4 for tactical training on Okanagan Lake. (Twitter/Naval Security Team)

The Navy Security Team is letting people know they are travelling from Esquimalt to Kelowna July 4 for tactical training on Okanagan Lake. (Twitter/Naval Security Team)

Navy Security Team sets course for tactical training in Kelowna

Boats, navy personnel and support vehicles annouce they are travelling along highways Monday

Travellers in the Fraser Valley may notice an increased military presence on the highways Monday, as the Naval Security Team makes their way from Esquimalt to the Okanagan.

The team is heading to Kelowna’s Okanagan Lake for a few days of tactical training, and their travel itinerary has them stopping in Hope on the way there, and again the way back on July 9.

The training includes four defender boats.

Members participating in the exercise are specifically trained to provide an additional layer of land and maritime security, called enhanced force protection, to deployed Royal Canadian Navy assets. The exercise will include approximately 20 navy coxswains, crew members and support personnel.

They left Vancouver Island on a BC Ferry at about 9:30 a.m., according to their social media channels. They announced the travel in part to let the public know the increased activity is nothing to be concerned about.

READ MORE: 12 southern resident killer whales designated as ‘vulnerable’

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Local NewsMilitary

Previous story
Flood threat recedes, but Fraser River still high near Langley
Next story
3 feet of rain sets up 4th round of flood misery for Sydney

Just Posted

The Navy Security Team is letting people know they are travelling from Esquimalt to Kelowna July 4 for tactical training on Okanagan Lake. (Twitter/Naval Security Team)
Navy Security Team sets course for tactical training in Kelowna

Abbotsford’s Marek Klassen returned to the Fraser Valley Bandits on Sunday (July 3). (Fraser Valley Bandits photo)
Abbotsford’s Marek Klassen returns to Fraser Valley Bandits

The fatal incident occurred just after 12 a.m., July 4, and led to a full closure of the highway between Nelson Street and Silverdale Avenue for at least five hours.
Fatal collision on Lougheed Highway in Mission

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 3