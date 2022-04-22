Names are being sought for two sports fields west of Latham Field between Colleen & Gordie Howe Middle School and W.J. Mouat Secondary School in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford School District image)

Names are being sought for two sports fields west of Latham Field between Colleen & Gordie Howe Middle School and W.J. Mouat Secondary School in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford School District image)

Names being sought for two sports fields at Abbotsford schools

Public can submit ideas to school district through online engagement portal

Two sports fields in Abbotsford will be given proper names this year, and the whole community is invited to submit ideas.

The fields are located between Colleen & Gordie Howe Middle School and W.J. Mouat Secondary School, west of Latham Field.

The Abbotsford School District has created a Field Naming Committee, which includes two trustees, Mayor Henry Braun, Howe middle school’s principal and the president of the Parent Advisory Council, the district’s communications manager, Indigenous representatives, and one community member.

They are hoping to hear submissions from the community through an online portal that’s available through the district’s website. Submissions will be accepted until May 3, and a report with a short list is expected to be ready for the board of education for the June 14 public meeting.

They will be considering submissions that are based on notable Canadian and international figures, such as humanitarians, historians, government leaders, people involved in such fields as sports, sciences or the arts. They will also consider names of people or places deemed important to the local community, or the geographic area in which the facility is located.

Additionally, Indigenous and/or Halq’eméylem names will also be considered within the criteria considerations.

The committee says that wherever possible, any name honouring a person will include consent from the individual if possible. If it is to be named posthumously, except for a person of distinction, the close surviving relatives should approve.

“We encourage our community to share their voice and submit names to be considered for these two spaces,” said Stan Petersen, chair of the board. “Name submissions should be based on individuals who have made positive contributions to society, the current or historical areas served by the schools, geographical elements, and the diversity of the school communities in Abbotsford.”

For example, in 2017, the W.J. Mouat Secondary sports field was named Latham Field after former principal, Jim Latham. This field is not one of the fields that will be renamed as part of this community consultation.

To submit an idea, click here.

READ MORE: Pair of Abbotsford elementary schools being renamed

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordEducationNewsSports

Previous story
VIDEO: NASA uses satellites to track climate change
Next story
Freeland says Russia should be booted from G20, but no movement yet

Just Posted

The BC Reptile Club’s Spring Expo is April 23 and 24 at Abbotsford Exhibition Park. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: Reptiles galore at club’s annual spring show in Abbotsford

University of the Fraser Valley Theatre presented William Shakespeare’s Pericles in late March and early April. The department is now among those participating in the Interpret Creative and Performing Arts Festival on April 29 at the Abbotsford UFV campus. (UFV photo)
Creative and Performing Arts Festival coming to UFV in Abbotsford

Dr. Brian Fikkert and Rudo Kayombo are the keynote speakers at Food for the Hungry’s annual virtual Flourishing conference on April 29 and 30.
Abbotsford-based Food for the Hungry holds virtual conference on poverty

Names are being sought for two sports fields west of Latham Field between Colleen & Gordie Howe Middle School and W.J. Mouat Secondary School in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford School District image)
Names being sought for two sports fields at Abbotsford schools