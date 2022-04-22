Names being sought for two sports fields at Abbotsford schools

Names are being sought for two sports fields west of Latham Field between Colleen & Gordie Howe Middle School and W.J. Mouat Secondary School in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford School District image)

Two sports fields in Abbotsford will be given proper names this year, and the whole community is invited to submit ideas.

The fields are located between Colleen & Gordie Howe Middle School and W.J. Mouat Secondary School, west of Latham Field.

The Abbotsford School District has created a Field Naming Committee, which includes two trustees, Mayor Henry Braun, Howe middle school’s principal and the president of the Parent Advisory Council, the district’s communications manager, Indigenous representatives, and one community member.

They are hoping to hear submissions from the community through an online portal that’s available through the district’s website. Submissions will be accepted until May 3, and a report with a short list is expected to be ready for the board of education for the June 14 public meeting.

They will be considering submissions that are based on notable Canadian and international figures, such as humanitarians, historians, government leaders, people involved in such fields as sports, sciences or the arts. They will also consider names of people or places deemed important to the local community, or the geographic area in which the facility is located.

Additionally, Indigenous and/or Halq’eméylem names will also be considered within the criteria considerations.

The committee says that wherever possible, any name honouring a person will include consent from the individual if possible. If it is to be named posthumously, except for a person of distinction, the close surviving relatives should approve.

“We encourage our community to share their voice and submit names to be considered for these two spaces,” said Stan Petersen, chair of the board. “Name submissions should be based on individuals who have made positive contributions to society, the current or historical areas served by the schools, geographical elements, and the diversity of the school communities in Abbotsford.”

For example, in 2017, the W.J. Mouat Secondary sports field was named Latham Field after former principal, Jim Latham. This field is not one of the fields that will be renamed as part of this community consultation.

