MVI on Highway 1 east of Annis Road. (Google Maps)

MVI on Highway 1 east of Annis Road slowing morning traffic in the eastern Fraser Valley

Single vehicle occupant was out of vehicle that was in the fast lane awaiting tow

A motor vehicle accident on Highway 1 east of Annis Road was slowing morning traffic Wednesday at just after 7 a.m.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene of the single-vehicle MVI at the bottom of the S-curve of the highway.

The single occupant was out of the vehicle, emergency dispatch heard, and a tow truck was called for as it was obstructing the fast lane.

City of Chilliwacktrans-canada highway

