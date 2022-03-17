Musical telethon raises close to $2M for flood, fire victims

Hell or High Water event featured live performance in Mission as part of 12-hour fundraiser

More than $1 million has been raised by the 12-hour Hell or High Water live-streaming telethon on Sunday, March 13, and organizers are optimistic that the number could reach $2 million.

The money was raised to help families of the fire and flood ravaged communities of Merritt, Lytton, Princeton, Abbotsford, Monte Creek and surrounding First Nation communities.

During the live-streaming telethon, pre-taped live performances and messages from more than 50 recording artists – as well as dignitaries and local personal stories – were shared to the virtual audience across the country.

The two-hour live concert, from Mission’s Clarke Foundation Theatre, included performances from George Canyon, Lisa Brokop, Tom Jackson and local favourites Kenny Hess, Karen Lee Batten, Aaron Pritchett, Jim Byrnes, and more.

Merritt Rotary raised about $850,000 dollars leading up to the telethon, collectively, with the communities of Abbotsford, Merritt, Princeton, Lytton and Monte Lake the number is close to $2 million.

The proceeds will go directly to Rotary Merritt who will then work with non-profits who are currently working with affected areas to disperse the funds to communities and individuals affected by the natural disasters.

“I believe in British Columbians and Canadians,” said Greg Girard one of the organizers.

“I know Canadians care about families, so much so, when we hit 1.5 million, I will shave off my head, eyebrows and soul patch live for all to see, for the last push to 2 million.”

For more, visit www.hellorhighwater.ca and find out how you can support the fire and flood ravaged communities of B.C.