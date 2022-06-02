Opposition B.C. Liberal Party Leader Kevin Falcon gives a speech following oath ceremony and introduction to the house in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Monday, May 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Opposition B.C. Liberal Party Leader Kevin Falcon gives a speech following oath ceremony and introduction to the house in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Monday, May 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Museum plans, Falcon’s return, Horgan’s F-bomb highlights of B.C. legislature session

government passed almost two dozen new bills, including a cooling-off period for homebuyers

British Columbia politicians head to their home ridings today after a four-month spring legislature session where health, affordability and the NDP government’s plan to rebuild the provincial museum were dominant issues.

The session also saw the legislature return to its pre-COVID-19 operations of face-to-face interactions after two years of virtual news conferences and hybrid sittings.

Premier John Horgan was a regular presence in the legislature after undergoing cancer treatment late last year, but he missed some time this spring after contracting COVID-19.

The session also saw Horgan use an expletive in a heated exchange with the Opposition Liberals, although he later apologized for his use of the F-word.

Kevin Falcon, who won the Liberal party leadership in February, officially entered the legislature this month after defeating four other candidates in a byelection in Vancouver-Quilchena, a riding held by former leader Andrew Wilkinson.

Falcon immediately seized upon the government’s plan to replace the Royal B.C. Museum, with a $789-million development he called Horgan’s “vanity legacy project.”

The government passed almost two dozen new bills, including legislation that will lead to a cooling-off period for homebuyers navigating the province’s high-pressure real estate environment.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Horgan drops F-bomb during heated QP on B.C.’s family doctor shortage

RELATED: Falcon heads to Victoria pledging BC Liberal rebuild, looks for seat in legislature

BC legislature

Previous story
Manslaughter charge lowered to assault causing bodily harm for Chilliwack’s William Trevor Escott

Just Posted

The Sweeney Singers present their annual spring concert on Thursday, June 9 in Abbotsford. (Submitted photo)
Sweeney Singers’ spring concert in Abbotsford supports Ukraine

Carlton Leith was killed following an altercation with William Trevor Escott in the early hours of Dec. 27, 2020. (RCMP photo)
Manslaughter charge lowered to assault causing bodily harm for Chilliwack’s William Trevor Escott

The St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program is looking for a few more furry friends to join their team. Now is the time to connect with the program and learn if your dog is the proper fit. (St. John Ambulance photo)
Looking for a few good dogs for Fraser Valley therapy program

Students from Evan Reimer middle school in Abbotsford went on a shopping spree for onesies for the neonatal unit at Abbotsford Regional Hospital as a part of the Vaisakhi celebration. The hospital has plenty of onesies now, but there are always other items in need. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford students celebrate Vaisakhi by filling neonatal unit with baby onesies