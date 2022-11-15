RCMP patrol car. (File photo)

Multiple shootings reported around Merritt

Appears to be targeted in Merritt, Coldwater Indian Reserve and Mamette Lake Road

  • Nov. 15, 2022 9:45 a.m.
  • News

Story from Kamloops This Week.

A number of shootings have been reported in the Merritt area on Tuesday morning (Nov. 15), with a large police presence noticeable.

Merritt RCMP officers responded to numerous calls in the Merritt, Coldwater Indian Reserve and Mamette Lake Road areas.

Merritt RCMP Sgt. Josh Roda said police were called about multiple shootings that took place between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Roda said the shootings are believed to have been targeted.

Roda said more information will be made available as it is released. A full news release is expected on Tuesday afternoon.

MerrittRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Grand piano scam targets Langley Hospice Society
Next story
‘My child is suffering’: Mission parents furious at shortage of pain relievers

Just Posted

Kamloops Search and Rescue manager Alan Hobler told KTW there were some civilians who showed up on the mountain on Nov. 13, 2022, who wanted to help, but they were told to leave. (Image/ Kamloops Search and Rescue)
Arrest made in connection with mountain rescue in Kamloops

Laurie Brooks shares her story of using psilocybin (magic mushrooms) during her cancer journey in the documentary Dosed 2: The Trip of a Lifetime. (Screenshot from film)
Abbotsford woman featured in film about psilocybin use in cancer treatment

The Fraser Valley Watermedia Society holds its fall art show Nov. 18-20 at Clearbrook Library in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Fraser Valley Watermedia Society holds fall arts show

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services. (Abbotsford News file)
All animals safe after Abbotsford dairy farm barn fire