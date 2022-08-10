Mudslide closes Highway 1 near Lytton

The highway is closed until further notice

(Facebook/Jr. Dryndo

(Facebook/Jr. Dryndo

Highway 1 is closed after a mudslide covered both lanes at approximately 8:30 p.m., Wednesday Aug. 10.

The highway was hit by several flash floods which triggered the erosion.

The mudslide has blocked the highway between Junction Highway 12 and Junction Highway 8 for 35.6 km , from Spences Bridge to Lytton.

Drive BC has listed the event as major.

Detours are not available at this time.

Heavy rain south of Spences Bridge caused the flooding and mudslide.

The Fraser Canyon is currently under a thunderstorm watch with incoming weather that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

More to come.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking News

Previous story
Rosswood fire has moved away from structures

Just Posted

(Facebook/Jr. Dryndo
Mudslide closes Highway 1 near Lytton

Recipients of the 2021 Community Builders Awards: Betty Johnston, Kevin Murray, Michael Adkins and the Abbotsford Division of Family Practice represented by Monica Mamut, Meghann Coughlan Hernández and Dr. Hardeep Aujla. (Submitted photo)
Nominations open for 2022 Community Builders’ Awards in Abbotsford

Patricia Driessen has announced her plans to seek a seat on Abbotsford council in the municipal election on Oct. 15. (Urban Fig Photography)
Patricia Driessen enters race for Abbotsford council seat

Protect the Planet sent out images, videos and a press release documenting a reported early spawning season in the Coquihalla River in Hope. They want the government to intervene and stop the construction process of the Trans Mountain pipeline. (Submitted photo)
B.C. Green MLA calls for protection of Hope’s Coquihalla River salmon population