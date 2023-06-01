Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Metis National Council President Cassidy Caron, middle, co-chair a Metis National Council meeting in Ottawa on Thursday, June 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Metis National Council President Cassidy Caron, middle, co-chair a Metis National Council meeting in Ottawa on Thursday, June 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Métis leaders want introduction, passage of self-government legislation this spring

Liberals have about a month to go before the House of Commons is set to rise for summer

The president of the Métis National Council says leaders are urging the Liberal government to introduce and pass self-government legislation this spring.

Cassidy Caron made the comment at the start of a meeting in Ottawa between ministers and Métis leaders, co-chaired by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday (June 1).

The council is comprised of Métis leaders from Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Ontario.

Caron says the nations have been working to sign self-government agreements and “eagerly look forward to the introduction and passage of Métis self-government implementation legislation in Parliament this session.”

The Liberals have about a month to go before the House of Commons is set to rise for summer, and the government already has nine priority bills it wants passed.

Advancing Métis self-governance was among the Indigenous-related promises Trudeau made in the 2021 federal election campaign.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal governmentMetis

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
White House announces sanctions in Sudan as warring sides fail to abide by cease-fire deal
Next story
Topless protester at Juno Awards pleads guilty to trespassing, agrees to pay fine

Just Posted

Chilliwack’s Rhonda Clough is in a tough spot, with the provincial government clawing back Employment Insurance medical benefits she’s getting while waiting for hip replacement surgery. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack woman on disability benefits teeters on the brink of homelessness

The Kariton Art Gallery in Abbotsford runs The Big Tiny show until June 24.
Abbotsford Arts Council opens Big Tiny exhibit

Soprano Melanie Krueger and tenor Martin Renner Wallace are the guest artists at the Fraser Valley Symphony’s final concert of the season on June 4 in Abbotsford.
Fraser Valley Symphony presents The Magic of Opera in Abbotsford

Jas Anand ran for Abbotsford council in October 2022 but afterward failed to submit complete financial paperwork to Elections BC. He is not permitted to run in the October 2026 election. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford council candidate Jas Anand disqualified for not submitting complete paperwork