Mounties looking for three suspects in Cloverdale robbery

Surrey Mounties are looking for three suspects after a Cloverdale liquor store was robbed March 15.

The RCMP Robbery Unit was investigating and is now asking for the public’s assistance to help identify three suspects.

“Surrey RCMP received a report of a robbery inside a liquor store in the 18800-block of 72 avenue,” Constable Gurvinder Ghag, RCMP media relations officer, said in a press release April 8. “It was reported that one of the suspects threatened staff with a knife and demanded money while another suspect stole liquor off the shelf.”

Ghag said the robbery happened at 9:21 p.m. He said Mounties showed up within minutes of the robbery, but the alleged robbers ran off before police arrived.

“The three suspects were able to get away with cash and liquor, but fortunately, no one was physically injured,” Ghag explained.

He said the first suspect had a knife, was wearing all black clothing and blue latex gloves. He also wore white ski goggles.

Ghag said the second person wore a black Adidas hoodie and blue latex gloves. He was also carrying a blue and white Nike duffel bag.

The third suspect, he added, wore black Nike pants, a hoodie, blue latex gloves, and white ski goggles.

“The suspect’s faces are not visible in the photos,” he said. “However investigators believe that the suspects are youths that likely have ties to the local community and that someone who knows them may recognize their clothing, especially the unusual use of ski goggles to conceal their identity.”

Ghag asked that anyone with information contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.



