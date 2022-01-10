While Emil Anderson Maintenance crews have been working to keep Highway 1 clear of snow, another ‘atmospheric river’ event has them anticipating an avalanche past Yale. The road has been closed as a precaution. (Emil Anderson Maintenance photo)

While Emil Anderson Maintenance crews have been working to keep Highway 1 clear of snow, another ‘atmospheric river’ event has them anticipating an avalanche past Yale. The road has been closed as a precaution. (Emil Anderson Maintenance photo)

Motorists warned to avoid Highway 1 past Yale as avalanche threat looms

Drivers can get from Hope to Yale before being turned around. The road may be closed several days.

The contractor in charge of road maintenance on Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon issued a blunt warning to motorists thinking of testing Mother Nature.

“Residents in Spuzzum and the Canyon need to understand that if they try to venture down the highway, it is very possible they will get trapped and rescue won’t be possible,” read a Facebook post from Emil Anderson Maintenance.

The post was made Sunday night, Jan. 9.

The road was closed at 8 a.m. Monday morning, Jan. 10. Heading toward Spuzzum/Boston Bar from Hope, motorists were turned back at Yale. The closure extends from that point to 27 kilometres south of Jackass Mountain Summit.

“There is another atmospheric river coming that is forecasted to last into Thursday,” the Emil Anderson posted explained. “We anticipate a very significant avalanche during this time. Residents need to be aware that the closure is very likely to last until Friday (Jan. 14), possibly even longer.”

The post noted that while such a closure is rare, it is not unprecedented. An avalanche closure lasted eight days in 1996-97.

“In the 70s, there were at least two separate six day avalanche closures,” the post read.

RELATED: Avalanche risk forced closure of Fraser Canyon sections of Highways 1, 3

RELATED: Skier suffers multiple injuries after being caught in Vancouver Island avalanche

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@hopestandard.com
Like us on

AvalancheHopeRoad conditions

Previous story
Chilliwack woman charged with allegedly coughing on RCMP officer
Next story
Woman jailed for lying to Surrey passport officer, attempting passport fraud

Just Posted

Melendy Kaigle, 27, is charged with one count of assaulting a police officer from May 12, 2021 after an alleged incident of intentionally coughing on a Mountie in Chilliwack. (CrimeStoppers)
Chilliwack woman charged with allegedly coughing on RCMP officer

While Emil Anderson Maintenance crews have been working to keep Highway 1 clear of snow, another ‘atmospheric river’ event has them anticipating an avalanche past Yale. The road has been closed as a precaution. (Emil Anderson Maintenance photo)
Motorists warned to avoid Highway 1 past Yale as avalanche threat looms

BC Ferries is warning of possible service disruptions in the coming months as the Omicron variant spreads. (Don Denton/file photo)
BC Ferries anticipating service disruptions in coming months as Omicron spikes

Police were on the scene of a stabbing on Saturday (Jan. 8) at the corner of Peardonville and Clearbrook roads in Abbotsford. The victim, 41-year-old Ryan Lajeunesse, later died in hospital.
Police identify victim of fatal stabbing in Abbotsford