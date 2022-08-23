Motorcyclist fatally collides with machinery on BC bridge

Coquitlam RCMP are investigating a crash that stalled traffic for hours on Monday evening

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Pitt River Bridge. (The News)

On Monday evening (Aug. 22), a motorcyclist fatally collided with a berry picker harvester machine on the Pitt River Bridge at approximately 6:30 pm.

Coquitlam RCMP and BC Ambulance Service arrived at the scene, where the motorcyclist was confirmed to be deceased.

The crash stalled traffic on the bridge for hours, but has since re-opened.

The driver of the berry picker is reported to be fully cooperating with law enforcement on the investigation.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service as well as the Criminal Collision Investigation Team are currently investigating the incident.