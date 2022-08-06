Motorcycle and pickup truck collide on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

Crash happened in westbound lanes in Chilliwack, fast lane closed as a result

Emergency crews were on scene for a collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Saturday.

The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 6 in the westbound lanes, east of Evans Road.

At least one person was taken to hospital.

The fast lane was closed as a result.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

