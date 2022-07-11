More than 400 units of housing proposed for Cooper farm in Abbotsford

Property on McMillan Road owned by Kathleen Cooper until her death in 2020

The Cooper farm on McMillan Road in Abbotsford is being proposed for a large development that would see more than 400 units of housing. (Abbotsford News file photo)

A proposal to turn an Abbotsford dairy farm into more than 400 units of housing is being considered Monday by city council.

Cooper Meadows Developments Ltd. is proposing to turn the Cooper farm at 2857 McMillan Rd. into six single-family homes, 76 single-family homes with secondary suites, 26 row homes, 90 duplex home, 190 three- and four-bedroom townhomes and an amenity building.

A future 40-unit townhome site is also proposed at the south end of the property.

RELATED: Margarita’s miracle baby – Abbotsford cow gives birth at former home farm

As part of the development, it is proposed that 17.7 acres of land be dedicated to the City of Abbotsford as parklands. The lands would include an improved Discovery Trail alignment, two dog parks (one for small dogs and the other for large), and walking trails.

Another 1.4 acres would be set aside as a conservation area attached to the townhome site.

A letter to council from the developers also indicates that the project would preserve existing trees and include hundreds of new trees planted in yards, park areas and on boulevards.

The farm was previously owned and operated by Kathleen Cooper, who died Sept. 13, 2020 at the age of 91.

RELATED: Kathleen Cooper obituary

The former teacher and principal lived her entire life on the family dairy farm and gave it her full attention upon her retirement in 1993.

The letter to council states that Cooper Meadows Developments has been working with Cooper’s estate to “interpret her wishes for the property and to ensure the areas to be preserved and developed align to these wishes.”

“Also per her wishes the story of the farm and its role in the community will be preserved in the naming of the streets and parks, and at a hilltop memorial,” the letter states.

It also indicates that 53,000 square metres of land are being dedicated for road, sidewalk and servicing improvements.

Council will consider on Monday the first two readings of the applicable zoning bylaw, after which the matter will proceed to a public hearing at a later date.



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abbotsford City HallBreaking NewsFarmingHousing