More than 100,000 items available at 2021 Chilliwack Rotary Book Sale

The annual event runs Oct. 31 to Nov. 6 in the spacious confines of Heritage Park

Chilliwack Mall proved to be too cramped a venue for the Chilliwack Rotary Book Sale, which moved to Heritage Park in 2020. The 2021 version of the sale begins Oct. 31 and continues through Nov. 6. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress file)

Readers rejoice, the Chilliwack Rotary Book Sale is back.

The annual event starts on Halloween and continues through Nov. 6 at Heritage Park. For years, the book sale was held at the Chilliwack Mall. Responding to the COVID pandemic, organizers moved to spacious Heritage Park last year to allow shoppers more room for distancing.

“Last year’s book sale was celebrated by attendees as one of the best ‘COVID-friendly’ events available,” said Rotary Book Sale committee chair Robyn Curtis.

Organizers anticipate having 100,000 plus items for sale including books, albums, CDs and DVDs. The book sale is hugely popular with locals and also draws visitors from out of town, with reading aficionados coming from as far away as the Okanagan, Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island.

“Money raised from the sale helps fund high school and university scholarships, and upgrades to the Rotary Trail,” said 2021-22 Chilliwack Rotary president Karen Stanton.

COVID protocols will be in full effect, even in the larger venue. Following provincial health orders, only people who are double-vaccinated will be allowed in, and they are asked to bring government-issued ID along with their vaccine passport. Shoppers will be asked to mask up and physically distance. Masks and gloves will be available on site, by donation.

“We take the safety of our book sale patrons and volunteers very seriously,” said Chilliwack Rotary Fundraising and Grants director Anita Rogers. “We’re bringing in credit/debit machines to allow for contactless payment, and we’ll also have hand sanitizer on site.

“We’re doing everything we can to make the event as safe as possible.”

Doors open daily at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m., with a later 7 p.m. closing time on Friday, Nov. 5.

Admission is free as is weekday parking. Weekend parking is by donation.

For last-minute shoppers, the final two hours of the book sale on Nov. 6 will see five regular-priced books selling for just $5.

More information can be found on the club’s website at chilliwackrotary.com/book.