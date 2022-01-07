More than 10,000 customers without power in Chilliwack due to ice storm

Trees and power lines encased in heavy ice knocks out power throughout Chilliwack

Ice brought down trees and power lines throughout Chilliwack on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

More than 10,000 BC Hydro customers in Chilliwack were without power Friday morning after the city was under a sheet of ice following freezing rain.

The storm brought down trees and power lines encased in heavy ice throughout Chilliwack.

As of 9:45 a.m., the largest outage was in Promontory affecting 3,548 customers.

More than 10,000 BC Hydro customers were without power Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (BC Hydro)

Crews were on scene at many of the outages, but not all of them.

The ice storm comes after more than 24 centimetres of snow fell in Chilliwack overnight on Wednesday, Jan. 5 and into the morning of Thursday, Jan. 6.

Freezing rain started the afternoon of Jan. 6 and continued into the evening and night.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to get up to 2 C today (Jan. 7) and up to a high of 9 C by Tuesday, Jan. 11.

“Freezing rain continues for parts of the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound this morning. Strong winds developing this morning through the Fraser Valley,” Environment Canada stated on Friday, Jan. 7.

For more info on power outages, go to the BC Hydro outage list.

