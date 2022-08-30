More than 10 kilos of drugs seized from meth lab in Abbotsford

Police executed a search warrant Aug. 23 at a home on Hemlock Street in Abbotsford, where they discovered a meth lab. The investigation is continuing. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

Police are continuing to investigate a meth lab in Abbotsford from where more than 10 kilograms of drugs were seized on Aug. 23.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said patrol officers began a drug-trafficking investigation in early August at a residence in the 2300 block of Hemlock Street. The drug enforcement unit (DEU) soon became involved.

The home is located in a residential area east of Clearbrook Road and south of Peardonville Road not far from Dormick Park elementary.

A search warrant was executed at the home on Aug. 23 by patrol officers and members of the DEU, the Integrated Emergency Response Team and the Integrated Police Dog Services.

Walker said the search turned up a methamphetamine production lab, and the RCMP’s Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response Team was called in.

Investigators discovered three kilograms of opioids and 7.4 kilograms of meth, Walker said.

He said the investigation is in its early stages, and no arrests have yet been made, but drug-trafficking and production charges are pending.

Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr said he is proud of everyone involved in the investigation.

”This team effort highlights that we will never stop holding those accountable who produce, import and are involved in trafficking the highly toxic drugs on our streets,” he said.

“(Wednesday) marks International Overdose Awareness Day, and we have witnessed many overdose deaths in our community. We must find ways to reduce illicit drug demand.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.



