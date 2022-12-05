More changes coming to Maclure Road in Abbotsford following speed reduction

Changes include left-turn phasing at Clearbrook Road and alternative cycling route

More changes are coming to Maclure Road in Abbotsford. (City of Abbotsford photo)

Following recent speed reductions on a large stretch of Maclure Road in Abbotsford, further changes are coming.

A report to Abbotsford council on Nov. 28 indicates that protected left-turn phasing will be added at the intersection of Clearbrook and Maclure roads.

As well, protective bollards – short posts that prevent traffic from entering an area – will be placed at the intersection.

The changes also include finding an alternative cycling route to avoid busy intersections along the Maclure Road corridor.

The staff report indicates that Maclure Road is “one of the most heavily used arterial roads in the city, with traffic volumes exceeding 27,000 vehicles per day at the western end of the corridor.”

It is also the only designated truck route north of Highway 1 in the city.

The city received a petition last year from residents living along Maclure Road, between Blue Jay Street and Townline Road, regarding noise levels and speeding.

RELATED: City of Abbotsford lowers speed limit on Maclure Road to 50 km/h

City staff brought the matter in November 2021 to the development, transportation and infrastructure development committee.

Since that meeting, staff have reviewed the speeds and crash rates on Maclure and have worked towards a “pavement rehabilitation plan” to reduce the noise from heavy trucks hitting ruts and uneven pavement.

The report says that, generally, Maclure Road needs to be repaved every 10 to 15 years.

This year, the road was repaved between Blue Jay and Townline and at the Clearbrook Road intersection.

The rest of the road will be repaved in 2023 and 2024, the report indicates.

In terms of crash rates, an analysis indicated that 45 per cent of the collisions on Maclure Road are rear-enders.

The second-most common type of crash is side impact, at 22 per cent.

Blue Jay Street has the largest crash rate on the Maclure Road corridor, followed by Clearbrook Road.

The city recently lowered the speed limit from 60 km/h to 50 km/h for the stretch of Maclure Road from Blue Jay Street to Babich Street.

RELATED: Two die in Abbotsford when stolen car crashes during police pursuit

The report states that staff will continue to monitor speed and crash rates along the corridor.

A second petition brought to the city in July 2022 centred on the Clearbrook Road area and addressed many of the same issues – speeding, noise and traffic safety.

This resulted in staff expanding the area of their Maclure Road review from Blue Jay Street to Highway 11.

The staff report indicates that all changes made to Maclure Road in 2022 were completed through the existing engineering operating and approved capital budgets.

Additional funding will be requested in 2023 to complete the further changes, estimated to cost $150,000.



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abbotsford City HallBreaking Newsspeed limitsTraffic