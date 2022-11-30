Montreal Massacre commemorated with Dec. 6 vigil to fight violence against women in Chilliwack

National Day of Remembrance across Canada is also memorial for 1989 École Polytechnique tragedy

The 2022 vigil for the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women is Dec. 6, at 5 p.m. at 9046 Young Road, hosted in Chilliwack by Ann Davis Transition Society, and UFV. (Black Press file)

Ann Davis Transition Society and University of the Fraser Valley are inviting the public to a candlelight vigil in Chilliwack on Tuesday (Dec. 6) to commemorate the victims of the Montreal Massacre, and all victims of gender-based violence.

The vigil is slated for 5 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Ann Davis offices, 9046 Young Road.

“Violence against women and family violence is at a crisis across our country, globally, and right here in our own community,” said Patti MacAhonic, executive director of Ann Davis Transition Society.

Transition Society officials are seeing an “upsurge” of violence against women – and femicide.

“With unaffordable housing, economic pressures and not enough access to childcare, women who are in unsafe situations are being forced to stay much longer than they should be. Indigenous women, who already face higher levels of violence and abuse, are at high-risk, said MacAhonic.

The date Dec. 6 became the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, a day to commemorate the terrible toll of the 1989 École Polytechnique tragedy where 14 students were singled out and murdered because they were women.

In addition to the 14 women killed by the angry shooter, four men were gunned down, and another 10 women were injured.

Ann Davis officials have organized a vigil to honour the victims of gender-based violence for the past 20 years. University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) joined forces to host the event five years ago.

“UFV is pleased to partner with the Ann Davis Transition Society on this important day of remembrance and action. In order to enact change, we must all consider what we can do in the days, months, and years ahead to play a role in eliminating gender-based violence,” said Joanne MacLean, UFV president and vice-chancellor.

While Dec. 6 is a day to remember, it is also a day of action.

“We stand together and we are also heartened to see a national action plan on gender based action that was recently released, said MacAhonic.

“Please join us at 5 p.m. on Dec. 6 at Ann Davis for this important memorial with speakers followed by a chance to meet with community members and have some hot chocolate and cookies.”

All are welcome. Bring a candle.

The names of the murdered Montreal women:

•Geneviève Bergeron (1968), civil engineering

•Hélène Colgan (1966), mechanical engineering

•Nathalie Croteau (1966), mechanical engineering

•Barbara Daigneault (1967), mechanical engineering

•Anne-Marie Edward (1968), chemical engineering

•Maud Haviernick (1960), materials engineering

•Maryse Laganière (1964), budget clerk

•Maryse Leclair (1966), materials engineering

•Anne-Marie Lemay (1967), mechanical engineering

•Sonia Pelletier (1961), mechanical engineering

•Michèle Richard (1968), materials engineering

•Annie St-Arneault (1966), mechanical engineering

•Annie Turcotte (1969), materials engineering

•Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz (1958), nursing

