Victoria Police said a dead newborn baby was found in a parking lot on April 26. VicPD (Black Press Media file photo)

Mom sought by police after newborn baby found dead at B.C. parking lot

Police concerned for the welfare of the child’s mother

A newborn baby was found dead at a Victoria parking lot on Wednesday night and police say they’re concerned for the child’s mother.

Victoria police said officers and paramedics responded to a report about a dead baby in a parking lot in the 700-block of Bay Street just before 10 p.m. on April 26.

“It is believed that the baby was recently born, possibly in the area,” VicPD said in a Thursday morning statement. “Investigators are concerned for the welfare of the mother who may need medical care and support.”

The investigation has been taken over by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) and police said further details cannot be shared at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident or who knows the whereabouts of the mother of the baby is asked to call the VIIMCU information line at (250) 380-6211.

