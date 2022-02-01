Mom of Shaelene Bell gathers with families of missing adults 1 year after daughter’s disappearance

‘I’m here to advocate for all families of missing adults,’ says Alina Durham

Alina Durham lights a candle during a small gathering with other families of missing adults on Jan. 30, 2022, one year after her daughter Shaelene Bell went missing in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Five adults who went missing and were later found deceased were honoured by friends and families at a gathering in Chilliwack on Sunday.

The small vigil was organized by the mother of 23-year-old Shaelene Keeler Bell of Chilliwack, and was held on Jan. 30, one year to the day after Bell went missing in 2021. Her body was found on June 2 in the Fraser River near Coquitlam.

READ MORE: Body of missing Chilliwack 23-year-old mom found

Bell’s mother, Alina Durham, invited the families of the four others who went missing in 2021 – Trina Hunt, Naomi Onotera, Jess Nadin and Damian Dutrisac – to the private gathering on Sunday, Jan. 30 to thank them.

Alina Durham speaks during a small gathering with other families of missing adults on Jan. 30, 2022, one year after her daughter Shaelene Bell went missing in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

During the time Bell was missing, and after she was found, Durham said the other families were very supportive.

“Every one of you has made an impact on Shaelene and our family,” Durham said.

Rain poured down as they gathered solemnly at a maple tree that was adopted to honour Bell in July.

Candles were lit by the family members that afternoon. Behind the candles sat bouquets of flowers and signs bearing their names of each of the five missing adults.

Naomi Onotera was a Langley woman who last seen on Aug. 28, 2021. RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) searched Onotera’s home and on Dec. 18, husband Obnes Regis was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Trina Hunt was a 48-year-old Port Moody woman who was last seen on Jan. 18, 2021. Her remains were found on March 29 in the Hope area and later identified on May 1, but no arrests have been made.

Jess Nadin was a 22-year-old Chilliwack angler who went missing on Sept. 13, 2021 while fishing on the Fraser River. His body was found on Sept. 22.

Damian Dutrisac was a young Abbotsford angler who was fishing on the Fraser River on May 7, 2021 near the confluence of the Vedder River when his boat capsized. His body was found on July 12.

Trina Hunt’ mother Dianna Ibbott lights a candle during a small gathering with other families of missing adults on Jan. 30, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

“Today is a hard day. We are here to remember and honour each and every one of our loved ones,” Durham said.

She also spoke about a proposed bill she penned in honour of her daughter.

READ MORE: Chilliwack mother aims to get Shaelene’s Missing Adult Alert bill passed

In January, Durham put together the bill to get an adult alert system in place called Shaelene’s Missing Adult Alert. She brought it to Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl on Jan. 18 who said he is committed to working with Durham to find out which laws and regulations need to be changed to make the adult alert happen.

“Right now this system can only be used for children under the age of 18 and seniors who may be lost due to Alzheimer’s or dementia,” Strahl said in a statement on Jan. 19.

“I’m here to advocate for all families of missing adults,” Durham said. “My daughter and others could be here today if we did not have such a broken system.”

Durham also created a petition to help get the bill passed. People can read and sign the petition by searching “Shaelene’s Missing Adult Alert” at change.org.

“Such simple changes make a world of difference. Even if we save one adult, it is more than worth it.”

Alina Durham speaks during a small gathering with other families of missing adults on Jan. 30, 2022, one year after her daughter Shaelene Bell went missing in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Alina Durham speaks during a small gathering with other families of missing adults on Jan. 30, 2022, one year after her daughter Shaelene Bell went missing in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing personMissing woman