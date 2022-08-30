Deagan Gibney and his team travelled for five days across the country to reach Walton, and the nine-year-old raced in nine events over four days. Submitted photo.

Mission youth becomes grand champ at 2022 Walton TransCan Canadian Motocross National Championship

Deagan Gibney won the title of Grand National Champion in the 50CC (7-8) class

Mission’s Deagan Gibney had his first motocross race at Mission Raceway Park two years ago, and now he is a national champion.

The Trans-Can Canadian Motocross Grand National Championship was held in Walton, Ontario from Aug. 10 to 14, and Gibney was crowned grand national champion in the 50CC (7-8) class.

“This track was a beast but after my first moto I was able to dial it in and take home some podium finishes,” Gibney said in an Instagram post.

He qualified for one of 42 positions for his class and age group out of hundreds of motocross racers competing for a spot at the Walton event.

Gibney and his team travelled for five days across the country, and the nine-year-old raced in nine events over four days.

“My first shout out goes to my Dad and mechanic who drove me four days to get here and never left my side cheering me on and throwing wrenches to keep my Bikes tip top,” Gibney said.

“(My) mom and sister for taking care of me in the pits and all the love … All of my friends and family from the west coast for cheering for me along the way.

“The amazing west coast crew that we are so fortunate to be a part of. All the laughs, cheering, bike support and teamwork made this trip epic, it didn’t even feel like we left home.”

On top of becoming a national champ, Gibney also won a reserve championship, and recorded the fastest lap time for 50CC riders.

“The Lower Mainland Motocross Club does an excellent job maintaining and managing the motocross track located at the Mission raceway so local youth can practice riding,” said Annie Dunville, Gibney’s mom.

“We have had many talented riders develop right here in Mission and the community should be very proud.”

Dunville encourages anyone interested in motocross to contact the Lower Mainland Motocross Club via Instagram or Facebook; if any local businesses wants to support Gibney or see his journey, follow his Instagram at @deagang19.

Gibney also thanked his sponsors Dirt Bike Kidz, SPY, FXR, TwinAir, and Holeshot Motorsports.

RELATED: 9-year-old Missionite earns shot at Canadian Motocross Championship in Ontario

