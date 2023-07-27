A 5.25-hectare wildfire is under control north of Mission near Cannell Lake. /City of Mission Photo

Mission wildfire near Cannell Lake under control

Wildfire discovered on Saturday grew to roughly 5 hectares before firefighters established perimeter

A wildfire near Cannell Lake in Mission is no longer out of control.

As of late Wednesday afternoon (July 26), the 5.25-hectare blaze is under control on Hunter Hill, approximately 0.5 km northeast of Cannell Lake. “Under control” status is reserved for fires that A wildfire that will not spread any further due to suppression efforts.

The City of Mission attributes the change in status to establishing a perimeter around the fire.

“We want to extend our deepest gratitude to every individual, group, and organization contributing to the ongoing efforts to fight this wildfire,” the city said in an update.

Firefighting efforts will continue on Thursday (July 27).

The wildfire was initially reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday (July 22) and is expected to be caused by human activity, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Several agencies have been battling the blaze, including Mission Fire Rescue Service (MFRS), Coastal Fire Centre and the Mission Forestry Department.

MFRS said the fire burned down a steep slope on Monday (July 24) and grew from 2.5 hectares to four during a lull in the rain. The fire grew to an estimated 5.25 hectares by Wednesday (July 26) before the status changed to “being held”. One helicopter and seven air tankers responded to the fire on the weekend.

The city advises residents to avoid the area if possible. No evacuation orders are in place.

Due to concerns for public safety, the Hunter Lookout Trail is closed until further notice. The city says the closure will be strictly enforced.

The 215-hectare Davis Lake wildfire north of Mission is also being held.

