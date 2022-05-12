Mission School District suffers IT breach, phishing emails being sent from teachers’ accounts

Emails will have attachment titled “payment remittance” – do not open

One of the phishing emails sent to the Record.

The Mission School District has suffered an IT breach and phishing emails are being sent out from teachers’ email accounts. Do not open them.

The Record received two of these emails from seperate teachers today, which contain little information besides a greeting and FYI (for your information), directing the recipient to click on attached link titled “payment remittance.”

One email was from a French Immersion teacher, and the email was in French.

Superintendent Angus Wilson confirmed that he had also received the emails, one of which came from a vice-principal. He said the district’s IT department is working on fixing the breach.

“I don’t know the scale of it yet,” Wilson said.

A phishing email is a type of scam that attempts to trick the respondent to reveal personal information by posing as a legitimate source.

RELATED: Thieves steal thousands from 140 Coast Capital Savings members

@portmoodypigeon

patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hackersMissionSchools