Mission RCMP use spike strips, police dog to capture car theft suspect

Two people have been arrested after an early morning car chase in Mission which involved spike strips and a police dog.

At approximately 8:35 a.m. on Jan. 26, a member of the Mission Crime Reduction Unit observed an occupied, mobile, stolen late model Audi, near the Dewdney Pub.

The vehicle had been reported stolen from the Mission area just a few minutes earlier.

According to an RCMP press release, surveillance was established on the vehicle which had a man and woman inside at the time.

At the end of Newton Road, multiple police vehicles converged on the area and attempted a vehicle stop and arrest.

The female passenger was arrested without incident and is being held pending her release from custody with a local court appearance.

The man drove off, in doing so, collided with two police vehicles and ultimately left the area by way of an open field.

A spike belt was then deployed in an attempt to stop the fleeing vehicle with several of the tires being punctured in the process. The Audi continued to drive on flattened, shredded tires with surveillance again established.

Eventually, near Jones Terrace and Dewdney Trunk Road, the vehicle stopped after it collided with a civilian vehicle.

The civilian occupant was not seriously injured and declined on-scene medical attention.

The suspect immediately ran from the Audi and – with the assistance of marked patrol units, the Crime Reduction Unit and an Abbotsford Police Dog handler – was taken into custody following a 30-minute dog track.

The male was then transported to the local hospital to receive medical treatment sustained during his arrest, by way of the police dog.

Neither name of male driver nor the female will be released at this time, pending criminal charge(s) approval by Crown Counsel.

Cpl. Jason Raaflaub from the Mission RCMP confirmed that the male is a priority property crime target and at the time of his arrest, had an outstanding arrest warrant from Abbotsford Police.

He is being held pending a court appearance. Further charges will be recommended to Crown Counsel at the conclusion of the investigation which include, but is not limited to, Flight from Police, Breach of Conditions, Possession of Stolen Property over $5,000 and Prohibited Driving.