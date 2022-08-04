Mission RCMP seeks public’s help in suspicious sinking of ‘Sea Imp’

Owner of commercial tug boat came back the next morning to find it submerged under Stave Lake

The owner of “Sea Imp” had only been away from her for one night. When he returned to the commercial tug boat the next day, he found it submerged under Stave Lake.

Mission RCMP say it’s a suspicious sinking due to an unspecified type of damage to the hull of the boat.

“There’s physical evidence on the boat that’s strongly suggestive of a deliberate act,” said Cpl. Jason Raaflaub, media officer with the Mission RCMP. “He left it, it was fine, and he came back the next day and it wasn’t.”

The tug boat was located at the dock at the end of Rock Point Service Forest Road, past the “mud flats” in a fairly isolated area.

Raaflaub said the boat has been towed out of the water, but will likely require repairs costing upwards of $100,000.

Mission RCMP are asking anyone who saw something suspicious between July 29 and 30 to call their non-emergency line: 604-826-7161.

