Mission RCMP searching for missing woman
Joanne Bodai was reported missing on March 18 and is described as 5’2 with black hair and brown eyes
The Mission RCMP is searching for a person reported missing on Saturday (March 18).
Joanne Bodai, 50, is described as a 5’2 First Nations woman with black hair and brown eyes. According to police, she was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.
The RCMP asks anyone with information about Bodai’s whereabouts to call 604-826-7161.
