Mission RCMP release image of suspect who allegedly jabbed young retail worker with needle

Assault appears to have been unprovoked, police say

Mission RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect of a “disturbing incident” in which a young retail employee was allegedly jabbed with a needle by a stranger.

Just before 4 p.m. on July 9, a man walked up to the employee at his workplace at the Rona, located at 7072 Wren St., and poked him with what looked like a needle, according to the Mission RCMP.

The assault appears to have been unprovoked, police say, and the young employee went to the hospital to undergo blood work testing. He then provided a statement to investigators.

Mission RCMP released an image of the suspect on July 12, and are asking anyone who can identify the man to call their non-emergency line: 604-826-7161.

As of July 20, police are still waiting on a tip to identify the suspect.

