The entrance to Cascade Falls Regional Park has been cordoned off with police tape. Patrick Penner / Mission Record

The entrance to Cascade Falls Regional Park has been cordoned off with police tape. Patrick Penner / Mission Record

Mission RCMP investigating suspicious death near Cascade Falls Regional Park

Body discovered outside on property near park entrance; IHIT being consulted, police say

Mission RCMP are investigating a suspicious death near Cascade Falls Regional Park.

Police were called to the scene at the 36000 Block of Ridgeview Rd. at 10:45 a.m., Feb. 1, after a body was discovered outside on the edge of a property just off the roadway near the entrance to the park, said Cpl. Jason Raaflaub, media officer with the Mission RCMP.

Raaflub said the death was immediately deemed suspicious, and Mission RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit has locked down the scene and is gathering information and taking statements from people close to the scene.

The entrance to the park has been cordoned off with police tape, and is inaccessible to the public.

RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is being consulted, but they have not been called to the scene yet, nor has the coroner, Raaflaub said.

RELATED: IHIT says family member responsible for Richmond shooting

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DeathIHITMission

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘You’re right to be angry’: MP Brad Vis addresses mandate protesters in Mission
Next story
Mom of Shaelene Bell gathers with families of missing adults 1 year after daughter’s disappearance

Just Posted

The entrance to Cascade Falls Regional Park has been cordoned off with police tape. Patrick Penner / Mission Record
Mission RCMP investigating suspicious death near Cascade Falls Regional Park

Ricky’s Breakfast Cafe and Famoso Pizzeria have arrived in east Abbotsford. (Submitted)
Ricky’s Breakfast Cafe, Famoso Pizzeria teaming up in Abbotsford

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Abbotsford City Hall on Nov. 26, 2021 after catastrophic flooding hit the area on Nov. 15. Braun said he is continuing to have discussions with Trudeau, Premier John Horgan and other officials, including in Washington State. (Andy Holota/Black Press Media)
Abbotsford mayor pleads for ‘extensive financial help’ for city following November flooding

Alina Durham speaks during a small gathering with other families of missing adults on Jan. 30, 2022, one year after her daughter Shaelene Bell went missing in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mom of Shaelene Bell gathers with families of missing adults 1 year after daughter’s disappearance