Mission RCMP investigating suspicious death near Cascade Falls Regional Park

Body discovered outside on property near park entrance; IHIT being consulted, police say

Mission RCMP are investigating a suspicious death near Cascade Falls Regional Park.

Police were called to the scene at the 36000 Block of Ridgeview Rd. at 10:45 a.m., Feb. 1, after a body was discovered outside on the edge of a property just off the roadway near the entrance to the park, said Cpl. Jason Raaflaub, media officer with the Mission RCMP.

Raaflub said the death was immediately deemed suspicious, and Mission RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit has locked down the scene and is gathering information and taking statements from people close to the scene.

The entrance to the park has been cordoned off with police tape, and is inaccessible to the public.

RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is being consulted, but they have not been called to the scene yet, nor has the coroner, Raaflaub said.

RELATED: IHIT says family member responsible for Richmond shooting

@portmoodypigeon

patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DeathIHITMission