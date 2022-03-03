Mission RCMP attempt to identify man who approached student

12-year-old was at bus stop when blue car pulled up, driver asked student to get in vehicle

The Mission RCMP are trying to identify a man, in a blue car, who approached a student and asked him to get into the vehicle.

According to an RCMP press release, on Wednesday, March 2, at approximately 8 a.m., a 12-year-old student was waiting at his bus stop near the Hatzic Middle School when a small, compact, blue vehicle stopped and the driver asked him to get in his car as it was raining.

The student declined and the man became more direct and asked again.

With the approach of the school bus, the vehicle left.

The driver was unknown to the student and was described as approximately 60 years of age, male and spoke with an English or Russian accent.

The Mission RCMP are looking to identify the driver of the vehicle. Photos are, unfortunately not all that clear. If anyone has information about the incident, perhaps dash camera footage of the vehicle, they are asked to contact the Mission RCMP or the BC Crime Stoppers.