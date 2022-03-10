Mission Institution’s medium security prison put into lockdown for search on March 8

Mission Institution’s medium security facility was put into lockdown on March 8 for staff to conduct a search, according to a press release from Correctional Service Canada.

“The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so,” the CSC release says.

All visitations have been suspended until the search is complete. CSC said they are committed to preventing the entry of contraband into its prisons, and works in partnership with police to take action against the illicit trade with their walls.

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers held a national press conference on March 2 to air a number of complaints regarding their CSC. One of their concerns was the use of drones and other technologies to smuggle drugs and other contraband into federal prisons.

Union representatives stated their staff were not equipped with the proper technologies – such as even having full body scans – to keep up with the innovative methods criminals use to smuggle contraband into prisons.

