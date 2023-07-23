A four-hectare wildfire is out of control near Cannell Lake in Mission. Several crews including Mission Fire Rescue Service and Coastal Fire Centre are responding. /City of Mission Photo

UPDATE: Mission wildfire near Cannell Lake grows to four hectares

The blaze was discovered on Saturday night with several agencies responding

UPDATE # 2 (July 25, 12 p.m.): According to Mission Fire Rescue Service (MFRS), significant efforts were made on the Hunter Hill fire on Monday (July 24) after it grew to four hectares.

Crews continue to battle the blaze on Tuesday (July 25).MFRS says the fire burned down a steep slope yesterday and grew during a lull in the rain.

“The rain started again and quelled any further fire growth,” the department said in a Facebook post. “A fire guard is almost completed around the perimeter of the fire.”

Crews are continuing to work to establish a perimeter around the fire.

UPDATE (July 24, 12:40 p.m.): Crews from Mission Fire Rescue Service (MFRS) and Coastal Fire Centre resumed firefighting activities on Monday (July 24) at the 2.5-hectare Hunter Hill wildfire near Cannell Lake.

MFRS has four staffed fire vehicles on the scene while Coastal Fire has provided a 20-person crew with additional air support.

“We anticipate favourable weather conditions today, which should aid our fire suppression efforts. However, given the complexity of the fire, our crews are expected to remain on scene throughout the entire day,” a City of Mission news release reads.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Another wildfire was discovered in Mission on Saturday night (July 22).

A 2.5-hectare blaze is out of control approximately 0.5 km northeast of Cannell Lake, which is within the City of Mission limits.

It was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and is expected to be caused by human activity, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Several agencies are on the scene, including Mission Fire Rescue Service, Coastal Fire Centre and the Mission Forestry Department.

One helicopter and seven air tankers are currently responding to the wildfire and Mission’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been activated. All available resources are monitoring the situation.

“I want to thank the quick action of our crews and the collaboration between multiple agencies to fight this fire,” said EOC Director Ian Glasgow in a news release.

Glasgow says the agencies have been working hard to manage the situation.

According to BC Wildfire Service, crews took action on the fire Saturday night and were on the scene Sunday morning (July 23).

“The fire is displaying rank 2-3 behaviour. This means it is a low to moderately vigorous surface fire, displaying visible open flame and occasional candling. This fire is not currently a threat to life or property,” a BC Wildfire Service update reads.

The city advises residents to avoid the area if possible. No evacuation orders are in place.

A City of Mission news release also urges residents to keep all doors and windows closed, reduce time spent outdoors, and avoid vigorous outdoor activities while having a plan to check in on family, friends and neighbours.

Meanwhile, the Davis Lake wildfire approximately 18 km north of Mission remains out of control at 215 hectares as of Sunday.

