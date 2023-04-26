Mission and Abbotsford receive funds to include Indigenous languages on signs

Stave West Forest and Sumas Mountain Regional Park will each receive provincial funding for signage

Indigenous language will be included on some park signs in Abbotsford and Mission after the province announced Sumas Mountain Regional Park and Stave West Forest and Recreation Area will receive $15,000 and $70,000 respectively for signage projects. /Kelvin Gawley Photo (Abbotsford News)

Mission and Abbotsford will each receive funding for signs to include Indigenous language, the province announced on Wednesday (April 26).

Mission’s Kwantlen Lands, Resources and Stewardship Ltd. will get a $70,000 grant for the Stave West Forest and Recreation Area interpretive signs project.

Meanwhile, Tourism Abbotsford’s wayfinding and interpretive signage project for the Sumas Mountain Regional Park will receive $15,000.

“Including Indigenous languages in signs is an important part of honouring the land we’re on, and educating visitors to our areas about the traditional and rightful inhabitants of the places we live and play,” Abbotsford-Mission MLA Pam Alexis said in a news release. “I’m glad our government could help with this great project at Stave West as well as for interpretative signs at Sumas Mountain Regional Park.”

Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith also welcomed the funding for updated Stave West Forest signs.

“Preserving Indigenous languages is a key part of reconciliation, and I’m glad that soon more people will be able to learn a little bit about the traditional language of this territory while visiting Stave West Forest and Recreation Centre in Mission. This funding for tourism infrastructure is supporting more accessible, inclusive and sustainable projects across the province,” D’Eith said.

The support for Mission and Abbotsford projects was part of a larger $50 million funding announcement for tourism infrastructure by the province.

