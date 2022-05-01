dfdd

MISSING PERSON: Pamela Wiese missing from Hope area

Alaskan woman is memory impaired; driving blue Toyota Tundra, has 2 dogs

An Alaskan woman has gone missing in the Hope area.

Pamela Wiese, 70, was driving north on Highway 1 towards Cache Creek on her way to Alaska and became lost, according to a press release put out by the family on April 31.

The Upper Fraser Valley RCMP detachment has confirmed she is still missing.

“Pam is memory impaired and may be confused and not know where she is or where her final destination is,” the release says.

She is described as having sandy blonde hair, being five-foot nine inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, and driving a blue Toyota Tundra with a canopy – Alaskan licence plate number FNZ945. She is travelling with two distinctive dogs: a white Great Pyrenees and a brown springer spaniel.

Wiese was following her husband’s vehicle and missed the exit to Highway 1, the release says. It states he called her and she said she would turn around and meet him in Hope, but since he arrived, he’s been unable to find or contact her. She’s been missing for more than 36 hours.

If anyone sees Wiese or her vehicle, call the Hope RCMP at 1-604-869-7750.

Hopemissing person

Previous story
Indigenous women more likely to face violence if they were a child in care: report

Just Posted

dfdd
MISSING PERSON: Pamela Wiese missing from Hope area

“The Audacity” Danni Deeds chokes The Mighty Lokombo during ASW action on Saturday (April 30). Both competitors hail from Abbotsford and Lokombo pinned Deeds to win the bout. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: All Star Wrestling returns to Abbotsford

The Abbotsford Centre will not be hosting any playoff games for round one of the AHL postseason after the Canucks finished fifth in the Pacific Division on the final day of the regular season. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Centre not hosting any AHL playoff games for round one

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 1