MISSING PERSON: Pamela Wiese missing from Hope area

An Alaskan woman has gone missing in the Hope area.

Pamela Wiese, 70, was driving north on Highway 1 towards Cache Creek on her way to Alaska and became lost, according to a press release put out by the family on April 31.

The Upper Fraser Valley RCMP detachment has confirmed she is still missing.

“Pam is memory impaired and may be confused and not know where she is or where her final destination is,” the release says.

She is described as having sandy blonde hair, being five-foot nine inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, and driving a blue Toyota Tundra with a canopy – Alaskan licence plate number FNZ945. She is travelling with two distinctive dogs: a white Great Pyrenees and a brown springer spaniel.

Wiese was following her husband’s vehicle and missed the exit to Highway 1, the release says. It states he called her and she said she would turn around and meet him in Hope, but since he arrived, he’s been unable to find or contact her. She’s been missing for more than 36 hours.

If anyone sees Wiese or her vehicle, call the Hope RCMP at 1-604-869-7750.

