Missing person in Okanagan Lake

The specific location in Okanagan Lake is unknown

A person is missing in Okanagan Lake as of June 18.

At 3:35 p.m., a call came in for a marine rescue. At 3:53 p.m., a call was made for a missing person.

The specific location in the lake is unknown at this time.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) is on scene and collecting information, according to COSAR Search Manager Duane Tresnich.

At the same time, they are continuing their search for 31-year old Chelsea Cardno, who has been missing since Tuesday, June 14.

Kelowna Capital News will stay up to date on this ongoing situation.

