Missing Burnaby man grew up in Vernon

25-year-old Ryan Price last seen Dec. 20

Ryan Price

A man who grew up in Vernon has been reported missing by Burnaby RCMP.

Ryan Price, 25, was last in contact with family Dec. 20.

“This is out of character for Ryan,” media relations officer Corp. Michael Kalanj said.

Price is five-foot-nine-inches tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds and has a short buzzed haircut.

The Somali man, who is from Vernon, is likely wearing the Adidas jacket seen in the photo provided and he almost always wears the Adidas hat in this same photo.

“Police and Ryan’s family are concerned for his safety and are urging anyone who may have seen Ryan or have information on his whereabouts to call the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999,” Kalanj said.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Fire sparked in snow-covered Kal Park forest near Vernon

READ MORE: New grocery store, restaurants hatching along Vernon street

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person

 

Ryan Price

Previous story
Man asked to mask up, pulls meat cleaver on grocery store employee in Vancouver; charges laid
Next story
Charges laid after series of robberies in Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford

Just Posted

This property located at 32288 King Road was the highest listed residential property in the 2022 BC Assessment at a value of $6,529,000. (YouTube photo)
Abbotsford’s top ten highest assessed residential properties

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (Black Press file photo)
Former Abbotsford cop loses bid for dismissal of sexual-assault civil lawsuit

Members of Sikh Motorcycle Club Canada in Harrison take a brief break in frigid conditions as they work on a Harrison Hot Springs property on Monday, Jan. 3. The club has worked to restore livable conditions in Harrison, Yarrow and beyond in a volunteer campaign helping those affected by the November floods. (Photo/Sikh Motorcycle Club Canada)
VIDEO: Sikh Motorcycle Club helps to restore flood-ridden properties in Harrison, Yarrow

Residential property values in Abbotsford saw a large increase in the 2022 BC Assessment. (File photo)
Abbotsford single-family home property value increases by 38 per cent