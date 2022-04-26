Missing Abbotsford woman last seen in Chilliwack

Kelly Patricia Large last seen on March 22

Chilliwack RCMP asked the public for help to locate Kelly Patricia Large of Abbotsford who was last seen in Chilliwack on March 22, 2022. (RCMP handout)

The Chilliwack RCMP is asking for help to locate Kelly Patricia Large, 32, of Abbotsford.

Large was last seen on March 22, 2022 in Chilliwack.

Kelly Patricia Large description:

• Caucasian female

• Height 170 centimetres (5’7”)

• Weight 60 kilograms (132 lbs)

• Brown hair

• Green eyes

As investigators continue to search for Large they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

“Police and family are concerned for Kelly’s well-being,” according to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

Large has amassed several criminal charges in the last decade in Abbotsford, Surrey and most recently Chilliwack. Most of her charges have been related to criminal motor vehicle offences or resisting arrest.

RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelly Patricia Large to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Breaking Newschilliwackmissing person