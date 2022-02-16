Missing a ‘significant’ amount of cash in Coquitlam? RCMP are looking for you

Owner will have to describe the amount, denominations and what the cash was in to claim

If you lost a “significant” amount of cash in Coquitlam on Feb. 9, you might be in luck.

Coquitlam RCMP said at a person dropped a large sum of cash near the 400-block of Schoolhouse Street.

“An upstanding citizen found the cash and immediately turned it in to the Coquitlam RCMP detachment,” said Const. Deanna Law. “When the right person does call us, they will need to answer specific questions to make sure we are returning the cash to the correct individual.”

The owner must be able to tell police the amount, denominations and what the cash was being carried in.

To claim the money, call 604-945-1550 and quote file no. 2022-3499.

