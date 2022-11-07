Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett is seen during a news conference in Ottawa on September 22, 2022. The federal government is putting $5 million toward chronic pain resources in what Bennett says is part of an effort to help stop people with untreated pain from seeking relief through toxic street drugs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett is seen during a news conference in Ottawa on September 22, 2022. The federal government is putting $5 million toward chronic pain resources in what Bennett says is part of an effort to help stop people with untreated pain from seeking relief through toxic street drugs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Minister links chronic pain with toxic drug overdoses, commits $5M to pain network

‘We have all heard about people being cut off their meds and then going to the street for their drugs’

The federal government is putting $5 million toward chronic pain resources in what Carolyn Bennett, minister of mental health and addictions, says is part of an effort to help stop people with untreated pain from seeking relief through toxic street drugs.

She says up to $4.5 million over five years will go toward expanding the Pain Canada Network, enhancing national collaboration, scaling up best practices and expanding resources for those living with chronic pain.

Another $520,000 will support a project to improve access to services for LGBTQ residents in B.C., as well as those in Chinese, Punjabi and Arabic-speaking communities living with chronic pain.

Bennett says the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated challenges for those living with pain, including access to adequate health services and support.

Her announcement came as the BC Coroners Service said 171 people died in September from the toxic drug crisis, putting the province on track to surpass 2,000 overdose deaths for another year.

Bennett says that data shows many of those who have died in B.C. sought treatment for their pain in the previous year.

“We have all heard about people being cut off their meds and then going to the street for their drugs. We don’t think people should live in pain,” Bennett says.

“This will help increase pain management options and awareness about best practices from coast to coast to coast.”

RELATED: 1,600 British Columbians died of toxic drug poisonings in the first 9 months of 2022

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna Mountie pleads guilty to assault charges stemming from UBCO wellness check
Next story
B.C., Teck opposed to international study of Kootenay watershed pollution

Just Posted

Jake Virtanen has signed a two-year deal with a club in the Swiss League. (EHC Visp photo)
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen signs two-year deal with Swiss League hockey team

The Mouat Hawks junior varsity football team hosts a wildcard playoff game on Wednesday (Nov. 9). (Stacey Currie photo)
Robert Bateman, W.J. Mouat junior varsity football teams hosting playoff games in Abbotsford

Recipients of the Community Builders’ Awards are (from left) Louise Burns; Gwen Settle; Thomas McMillan; Tracey Tuin, Carol Conway, Milt Walter and Keith VanDelft of Gateway Community Church; Victoria Kuit and Alison Arends. Missing is Clearway Car and Truck Rentals. (Dale Klippenstein photo)
Archway in Abbotsford recognizes Community Builders and Flood Heroes

UFV’s Dylan Kinley goes up for a block during Canada West action in Edmonton on Saturday (Nov. 5). (Eduardo Perez/MacEwan Athletics)
UFV Cascades basketball teams sweep Griffins in Edmonton